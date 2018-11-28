November 28, 2018

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

A cookie walk.

Just the name sounds kind of sweet – not too exciting, but sweet.

The annual Cookie Walk in Turtle Lake, set for Dec. 12 at Trinity Lutheran Church from 4-6:30 p.m., is not just sweet, it’s a holiday treat lover’s dream, so it’s a little exciting, too, with enough variety and tasty goodness to satisfy even the pickiest of tastes.

The event, in its 13th year, is put on by Trinity’s WELCA group (Women’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of America), and the group will be offering up some of their own family favorites, as well as traditional German and Norwegian holiday favorites that one often finds only at Christmastime, like pizelles, krumkake, rosettes, sandbakkels.

Oh, and there’s lefse. About 100 pounds of potatoes worth of lefse, some of which will be pre-packaged and ready for purchase. If you’d rather wait a bit and watch your lefse being made especially for you, the WELCA group will accommodate that, too, as they will be making lefse on-site during the cookie walk.

“It comes hot off the grill,” according to Trinity’s Marilyn Sondrol. Folks can either buy some right there to nosh on, or they can have it packaged up to take home.