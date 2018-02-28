2/28/18 (Wed)

BY ALLAN TINKER

BHG News

There will be one valedictorian and one salutatorian at this year’s graduation ceremony in Turtle Lake.

That was the determination made by the Turtle Lake-Mercer School Board at its regular monthly meeting held Feb. 19.

The school board members backed up the administration’s recommendation, stating the decision rested with them, not the board.

Principal Sheila Schlafmann cited several area schools and their policies and what the terms precedent, valedictorian and salutatorian mean.

Attending by phone, Josh Freeman stated, “It is not a board decision. We need to stand behind our administration.”

Board President Rick Britton also voiced support for this determination.