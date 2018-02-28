2/28/18 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

When Registered Nurse Kishori Kelsey was asked to teach the Garrison and Turtle Lake Hospitals’ nursing courses for CSI St. Alexius this coming fall, it was an answer to her prayers. She’s sure it will be a God-send for other people as well.

For herself, becoming the nursing instructor requires her to go back to school herself and get her Master’s Degree – which is something she has always wanted to do because she has always wanted get into education.

For others, there are just so many good things about the upcoming program that it’s hard to pinpoint the best benefit of the new program, said Kelsey.

It’s the perfect get-their-degree solution for locals who may have started their college education but for some reason stopped half-way into earning their degree.

“It’s great for people who had that goal already,” said Kelsey.

People who are already nursing assistants are also likely candidates, she noted, but the program is open to anybody who already has the prerequisites done.