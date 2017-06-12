12/06/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

There’s no need to go out of the county to find trendy and stylish clothes anymore.

Ashlie Walcker’s “Let’s Face It, A Girl Needs Clothes Boutique” recently opened in Underwood, carrying a wide range of items, styles and sizes. The boutique is located adjacent to her other business, “Let’s Face It Skincare and Spa.”

Walcker got into the fashion industry about a year ago when she opened her on-line business, Let’s Face It, A Girl Needs Clothes, and she recently set up the boutique as a way to expand her business and offer more to her customers.

Walcker says she’s always known she wanted to get into the fashion business somehow, and the online boutique was her first step. Turning the business from online to on-site was just the natural progression of her business.

She enjoys pretty much everything about the business – especially seeing what the new trends are and being able to find what her customers are looking for.

“I think, this is cute – I want one for me,” said Walcker. “Ninety-nine percent of the time I wear something from here. I’m kind of a walking advertisement that way.”