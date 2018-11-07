November 7, 2018

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

Terri Wolf’s recent Facebook post blew up with responses within a few minutes this past week.

The orders for the homemade lefse she’s famous for started rolling in – and she’s not even Norwegian.

“But I am Swedish,” she pointed out.

Close enough.

Terri, of Underwood, didn’t grow up making lefse. It wasn’t a tradition she got into with her mom.

But she did like getting to eat it from time to time.

So when she inherited a lefse griddle, she jumped into lefse-making mode.

Actually, not right away.