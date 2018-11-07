November 7, 2018
Loving making lefse
By Suzanne Werre
Editor
Terri Wolf’s recent Facebook post blew up with responses within a few minutes this past week.
The orders for the homemade lefse she’s famous for started rolling in – and she’s not even Norwegian.
“But I am Swedish,” she pointed out.
Close enough.
Terri, of Underwood, didn’t grow up making lefse. It wasn’t a tradition she got into with her mom.
But she did like getting to eat it from time to time.
So when she inherited a lefse griddle, she jumped into lefse-making mode.
Actually, not right away.