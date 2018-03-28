3/28/18 (Wed)

BY ALLAN TINKER

BHG News

They tell it as it is, offer quality products and bring new shopping options to the Turtle Lake community and area. The progressive thinking duo is Charlie Kelly and Laura Fiedler.

Kelly’s half of the business is Trendy Trunk, a venture she started online in September of 2014. It has grown steadily from a closetful of clothing items in her daughter’s room to an enclosed trailer in the driveway, to two trailers, then a small rented store for a year in 2017.

Now the business is located in the former Bryles Firearms building, often known as the “old lumberyard,” and she has joined forces with Laura Fiedler’s Blue Door Décor.

Fiedler’s furniture and home accessories business is just a bit younger, officially starting in May of 2016. The business is based upon five years of decorating for her and husband Barry’s home and then for others who saw her work.

Both women were encouraged by those who saw their unique talents and urged them to expand and offer their products in a larger scale to the community.

They share the management of the combined businesses though both work at full time jobs. Kelly is a certified nursing assistant at CHI St. Alexius Turtle Lake Hospital. Fiedler works as a receptionist for Northland Community Health Center.