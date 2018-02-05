5/02/18 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

A little power outage that resulted in the ruin of some of Turtle Lake Main Street Market’s produce and meat couldn’t keep grocery store owners Farrah and Nick Faulkner from holding the grand opening of their store this week. Things may have started a little later in the day than they were supposed to Monday afternoon, but the doors were open and the specials were plenty as they celebrated the official grand opening of the store.

Purchased in October, Main Street Market recently expanded its produce section and started selling Bessy’s Best milk products, noted owner/manager Farrah. They are also incorporating a new

“grab-and-go” section in the store that features fresh-made sandwiches and fruit and veggie trays.

True, the power outage that brought the Faulkners in to the store at about 5 a.m. to start checking on their inventory did put a wrinkle in their grand opening plans Monday morning, but most of the festivities of the grand opening are still a go, according to Farrah.

“We’re still going with our grand opening with the produce that we have and we’re ordering more in new to replace what we need to replace,” she said. “We’ve been working all day to get the grand opening up and open.”