7/25/18 (Wed)

BY ALLAN TINKER

BHG News

The Market in the Park, a farmers market located in south Mercer, was off and running on July 13, with several vendors returning from previous years. New ones dropped in and paid the one-time $5 fee instead of the higher $25 annual full membership fee to participate at all regular sales.

Mike and Mary Ann Anderson offered samples of homemade kuchen, jam and bread. Other vendors included: Marsha Lembke from Bismarck/ Blue Lake, who sold Norwex products, Phyllis Helm with garden produce, and Judy Lemer, Drake, with homemade bakery items.

At the second Market in the Park in July County Extension Agent Michelle Effertz gave information on making safe salsa, along with samples, recipes and canning information.

The Mercer Baptist Youth held a fundraiser serving hot dogs and taco dogs with chips and lemonade. Serving were Cassidy Schafer, Dominic Fiedler, Conner Fiedler, Peityn Feilder, Nora Fiedler and Reagan Rust. They had a steady crowd enjoying tasty taco dogs and plain hot dogs for those so inclined.

The Ketterling youth provided musical entertainment at 4:30 p.m. at the gazebo. The public was invited to join but to please bring their own chairs. The duo of Ashlee and Deven played keyboard and guitar music, with other musical talents that included trombone for Deven and violin, accordion and sax for Ashlee. Ashlee is aiming to add ukulele to her skills, also.

Vendors included, in addition to those from the previous week, Sheila and son Jakob Vander Wal from Washburn. They sold fresh vegetables, jellies and pickles.