12/20/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

After finishing up December’s Christmas activities, the Northern Expressions Arts Council is moving forward with more events, an adult prom set for Friday, Jan. 19, a double-shot of “Machelangelo and Cheese” set for Saturday, Feb. 3, and the third annual Death By Chocolate scholarship fundraiser, this year featuring “A Night at the Movies.” That event is scheduled for Saturday, April 7.

The adult prom is new event for the group, and the group members are hoping the evening is a bit of a flash-back from yesteryear’s proms, inviting prom-goers to dress up in their finest gowns and tuxes (or suits, or khakis . . .) to dance the night away. Retro clothes from people’s actual prom era is also welcome.

The theme is “The Way We Were,” an homage to the now-adults’ high school years.

There will be twinkle lights, tulle, and décor just like a high school prom. What will be at this prom that there isn’t at high school proms is a bar, as it is a 21-and-over event.

While most of the NEAC’s events are fundraisers for other groups, “The Way We Were” is a fundraiser for the Arts Council to help defray its costs for the other upcoming events. Admission to the prom is $10 for a single ticket; $15 for couples. The grand march will start at 9 p.m.

To help get rid of the winter doldrums, the NEAC is holding another double-header night of painting, with Machelangelo and Cheese. The early, family-friendly, painting session starts with a mac-n-cheese supper starting at 5:30, followed by painting at 6 p.m. The family-friendly event is for children and adults.