5/09/18 (Wed)

BY SUZANNE WERRE

Editor

If you’re looking for that perfect graduation gift, or maybe you forgot that this Sunday is Mother’s Day, Underwood’s Vikki Ash might be able to help you out.

Vikki has been working busily at her business Vikki’s Pioneer Handworks, creating jewelry, and recently coming up with a new take on bookmarks, and other

items that are perfect for graduates and moms (or dads).

Those items are just a few of the custom- made items Vikki has created ather Handworks business which features a wide variety of jewelry and other items, including bookmarks that can feature a graduate’s graduation year, a birth stone, or maybe another item that would that would “speak” to that person.

One can’t pigeon-hole her talent as jewelry making – she can do so much more-- the jewelry-making is just one aspect of Vikki’s Pioneer Handworks. Another part of her now rare talent is the almost unheard of talent of repairing and altering clothing. While it’s become common to run to the store to replace a pair of work jeans that have worn thin in the knees, Vikki is ready, willing and able to make some quick repairs to make that favorite pair of jeans wearable again.

She has done many a repair for her farmer husband, Paul, and other farmers as well who still realize that a good pair of jeans is still a good pair of jeans once a little hole has been mended. “I’ve been doing that forever,” said Vikki.