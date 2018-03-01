1/03/18 (Wed)

The Underwood News and the McLean County Journal are now being published as Central McLean News-Journal. All subscribers to both newspapers are receiving the first issue of this regional publication.

“Our readers shop regionally, socialize regionally and cheer on our regional sports teams,” according to Mike Gackle, president. “It’s a natural progression to give readers a regional, more comprehensive look at our communities.”

Suzanne Werre is the editor of the new Central McLean News-Journal. Allan Tinker, former editor of the McLean County Journal, will continue as editor of the McClusky Gazette, a sister BHG newspaper, and as a reporter and columnist for Central McLean News-Journal. Don Winter will continue in advertising sales for the region.

The change is one of a few for BHG newspapers in January. Two other BHG newspapers, the Velva Area Voice and the Northern Sentry, the Minot Air Force Base newspaper, were recently sold to Ted and Margie Bolton of Minot.

Ted has sold newspaper ads for Farm & Ranch Guide for 37 years. Margie also worked for Farm & Ranch Guide for 10 years. She is the owner of Margie’s Art Glass Studio in Minot.

BHG continues to operate newspapers serving Garrison, Beulah, Hazen, Washburn, Center, New Town, Parshall, Underwood, McClusky and Turtle Lake. The company has a commercial printing plant and mailing business for other newspapers and businesses.