12/06/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Commissioners cite lack of proof.

Underwood city commissioners and Gussie and Abby Liebel agreed on one thing following Wednesday’s hearing regarding the possible suspension or revocation of the Liebels’ liquor license for their family business, the Black Nugget.

They were glad it was over.

The hearing was over, but the punishment won’t go into effect until Dec. 15, and will stay in effect through Jan. 15, 2018.

Following testimony from McLean County Sheriff Department officers involved with the recent arrest of a bartender at the Black Nugget, as well as testimony from Gussie Liebel, the commission handed down a one-month suspension of the Liebels’ liquor license for violations of the city’s ordinances.

State’s attorney Ladd Erickson had informed the commission that the Liebels were arrears on their property taxes (which the Liebels indicated they have paid), they were behind on paying their water bill, and that they had previously had a drunk person at the bar who was in “a very dangerous state of mind,” said Deputy Sheriff Chris Holm. That person was Gussie Liebel.