1/24/18 (Wed)

BY ALYSSA MEIER

BHG News

Four years ago, Curt Olson put his name on the ballot as a candidate for county sheriff. Last week, he was the first to sign current sheriff JR Kerzmann’s certificate of nomination to seek re-election.

Olson, who campaigned opposite Kerzmann for the position in 2014, said he found out shortly after the election that the right man had won.

“About three months into JR’s term, I made a decision that I’d never run again because he was doing so well,” Olson said. “He has accomplished everything I had ever wanted to accomplish in that position.”

Olson said Kerzmann, who is campaigning for re-election in June, transformed the department both in its procedure and its rapport amongst personnel.

“Officers have their own cars instead of sharing cars, and the 12-hour shifts have been a big improvement over the old schedule,” Olson said. “And we’ve always had our teams in our individuals squads, but now we really are all part of a big team.”

Olson, who lost the 2014 election by 317 votes, said Kerzmann is the best boss he’s ever had and that he can’t think of anyone else better suited for the position.