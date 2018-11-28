November 28, 2018

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

If you’ve ever seen a blur going from one spot to another at the McLean County Fair, it’s most likely that blur was McLean County Fair Board’s Diane Schell running from one place on the fair grounds to another, putting out fires.

It’s that “putting out fires” mentality that recently earned her the North Dakota Association of Fairs and Events top honor, as she was named to the association’s 2018 Hall of Fame recipient, recognizing her several years of work with the McLean County Fair.

She says she’s thrilled to win the award, but she doesn’t think the award is really just for her.

“I think it was really for the board,” said Schell. “There are so many people who do so much more. This award is for the whole board – it’s for all the kids at the fair – this award is for everybody.”

That reaction to the honor doesn’t surprise fellow McLean County Fair Board member Kathy Neumiller of Washburn, who has worked on several county fairs with Schell.

When Schell was at the recent convention and asked what she was most proud of about the McLean County Fair, recalled Neumiller, Schell said she was most proud of the fair board.