12/27/17 (Wed)

The year 2017 brought a rough start to an Underwood family that was hit with a winter-related could-be catastrophe that ended up – not as bad as they could have been.

The Chad and Heather Weisenberger family, including children Paige, Brooke and Bo, escaped what could have been a tragedy, when Heather and the children escaped from their carbon monoxide-filled home the morning after Christmas.

Brooke woke up at around 2 a.m. to the sound of a carbon monoxide detector going off in the house, and she awakened the other members of the family who had also been asleep. Chad, who was at work at the time, calmed the family members down, telling them to open the windows of the house to air it out, and get out. That was easier said than done, as a blizzard had blown through the area, freezing the windows shut.

“We sat with the doors open for three hours because we couldn’t go anywhere because the streets were plugged. We couldn’t even get out of the driveway – there was nowhere to go,” said Heather.