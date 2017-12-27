12/27/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

Students at the Underwood School will get to experience working with a SmartLab shortly after they come back to school after the holiday break.

That was the good news Principal Lee Weisgarber shared with the school board members at their regular monthly meeting Thursday.

Weisgarber explained that about 20 students from the Underwood Elementary and High Schools, as well as students from surrounding school districts, will be able to work with the SmartLab, particularly focusing on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) curriculum.

According to the North Dakota Center for Distance Learning, which is offering the SmartLab program, the SmartLab allows students to learn through cloud-based information contained in “learning launchers.” The program is STEAM focused, but also works to develop problem-solving skills, critical thinking, collaboration and creativity.

“We’re hoping that we may be able to implement some of that curriculum with our own teachers,” said Weisgarber.

The SmartLab will be at the Underwood School Jan 17 and 18.