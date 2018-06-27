6/27/18 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

There wasn’t a lot of fanfare involved with finding this year’s Turtle Days King and Queen, but long-time residents Ken and Marilyn Sondrol are proud to represent the citizens of Turtle Lake at this weekend’s 37th annual Turtle Days.

“It was on the answering machine,” noted Ken.

“I wanted to erase it, but I didn’t dare,” he added with a smile. “I knew I wouldn’t get by with it.”

That’s because his wife of 56 years Marilyn would not have been happy.

“It’s an honor to be chosen,” said Marilyn.

The couple will ride on the Bank of Turtle Lake float Saturday morning, and will be at the weekend’s festivities visiting and welcoming people to Turtle Lake.