4/11/18 (Wed)

BY ALLAN TINKER

BHG News

According to the Ingham Method of Reflexology, reflexology is a science that deals with the principle that there are reflex areas in the feet and hands, which correspond to all the glands, organs and parts of the body. It is a unique method of using the thumbs and fingers on these reflexes.

Stimulating these reflexes properly can help many health problems naturally by relieving stress and tension, improving nerve and blood supply, promoting the unblocking of “congestion” within the body, and helping bring the body back to homeostasis (balance).

Reflexology does NOT take the place of medical care, but works in conjunction with it. The practice of reflexology has been traced back to 2330 BC where it was used in Egyptian culture.

Richelle Presser, who has demonstrated her therapy at the last two health fairs presented by Northland Community Health Center, provides local reflexology. The last, during the 2017 Dakota Feeder Calf Show event, along with several other health and medical presentations, was held in the Turtle Lake High School gymnasium.

Presser relates her personal experience with the technique she had been acquainted with since young, but had not connected the use of the therapy to her own and her family’s stay-healthy efforts. She and Jim live near Turtle Lake with their two daughters, Hailee and Ashlee.

“North Dakota is one of four states that require specific training/licensing to practice reflexology; as do Washington, Tennessee and New Hampshire.