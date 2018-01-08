8/01/18 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

The jury is in, and it will use what it learned this Thursday.

Dawn definitely works better than Mr. Bubble – for making a foam pit, that is.

The massive foam pit, which will be set up in one of the ice rink areas at the Poolside Park as part of the Underwood Civic Club’s Party in the Park, set for this Thursday in Underwood.

The foam pit, which was given a test run last week, will be there courtesy of the Underwood Fire, Ambulance and Rescue Squad, as the crew presents Fun with Firefighters, complete with a house on fire for the kids to hose down.

Earlier this year, the members of the civic club decided they wanted to change things up this summer, opting to replace the Harvest Fest with a more informal party at Poolside Park, bringing back some of the old favorites from the Fest, but bringing some new things like the foam pit to the day.

In addition to the location being changed from downtown Underwood to the Poolside Park, the timeframe has also been compacted, with a squirt gun painting activity planned by the Northern Expressions Arts Council kicking things off at 4 p.m. at the tennis courts at the park.