7/03/18 (Tue)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

The 37th annual Turtle Days is set for this Friday and Saturday, with fun, entertainment and a variety of activities for toddlers to seniors.

The festivities start Friday at 5 p.m. with the inflatable games for the kids on the north side of Dakota West Credit Union, while adults may be more interested in taking in the musical entertainment Vickie Hill, also starting at 5 p.m.

Actually, Turtle Days starts Thursday at 8 p.m. with the Turtle Trot 5K starting at the Northland Community Health Centers administration building, and things ramp up from there.

Friday and Saturday are jam-packed with loads of activities for the kids, including a soap box derby, egg toss and ski races, a kiddie parade, inflatable games, a tractor pull and what many think is the main reason to have Turtle Days, the annual Turtle Races, which begin at 1 p.m. Saturday on 2nd Ave. West next to Harry’s Auto Service. Registration for the turtle races starts at 8:30 a.m.

Activities for the adults include (to name a few) the Cody James Band at Marv’s Bar Thursday night, a horseshoe tournament, a vendor fair, a talent show (see separate story) and the inaugural Ryan Rauhauser Memorial Softball Tournament at the Lake Brekken Softball Complex, which will be held all day Saturday.

The 12-team tournament is in honor of Ryan Rauhauser, a 2010 graduate of Turtle Lake-Mercer High School who died unexpectedly on May 9.

Isaac Sondrol, organizer of the softball tournament, is a former softball teammate of Rauhauser’s.