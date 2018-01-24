1/24/18 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

The city of Turtle Lake has renewed its police contract with the McLean County Sheriff’s Department.

Following a recent story in the Central McLean News-Journal and a follow-up story on a local television station, Turtle Lake citizens began calling the city commissioners who last summer had decided not to renew the contract with the local sheriff’s department.

“The commissioners had received some input from citizens and they just decided that they would just go with it,” said City Auditor Darwin Saari.

The commissioners met for a special meeting Friday at 5 p.m. to discuss renewing the contract, voting unanimously to re-enter into a contract with the McLean County Sheriff’s Department.

The contract is for an average of just more than four hours per day at the cost of about $32,500.

City Commissioner Dianne Zenker says the commission looks at the issue with renewing the police contract as a lesson learned.