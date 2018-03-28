3/28/18 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Underwood’s Paul Cabrera is hoping to fill the airwaves with positive vibes about Underwood and its businesses in the coming weeks.

Cabrera, manager of Underwood Farm Supply, is hoping the locals will take advantage of the opportunity to toot their own horns a little bit when UFS and Underwood are featured on an upcoming live broadcast of KFYR. Cabrera recently arranged to have IHeartRadio do a live broadcast during Farm Supply’s Dealership Party set for Friday, April 13, from 3-5 p.m.

“I want people in Underwood to come over and plug their businesses,” said Cabrera.

He’s taking IHeart Radio up on its offer to promote Underwood Farm Supply over the airwaves the week of April 1-7, and in turn, he’s paying it forward, giving Underwood business owners and others the chance to get a little airwave time during the live broadcast on the 13th.

“I want people to plug what they do, what they’re doing in Underwood and what Underwood can do for you,” said Cabrera. “I want people talking about Underwood.”