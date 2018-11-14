November 14, 2018

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

For most people, holiday baking doesn’t usually start until November, more likely December.

For Underwood’s Janel Johannes, she is firmly entrenched in holiday baking by September.

That’s what happens when word spreads about how good your kuchen is.

Once September rolls around, Janel, who describes kuchen simply as a German pastry, is busy making hundreds of the delicate dessert so she has enough to sell at a couple area holiday sales, as well as make enough for other friends and family – including her own family.

Her husband and kids often get the ones that she doesn’t think look good enough to sell, she said with a laugh.

“My daughter says they only get them for birthdays, and they get the burnt ones,” said Janel.