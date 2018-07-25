7/25/18 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

Underwood’s Kyle Wolf recently returned from giving several concerts in Spain alongside his father and the other members of Minot’s Heritage Singers. Not too shabby for a guy who wasn’t even in high school choir.

This isn’t the first major tour abroad that Kyle and his dad Doug have participated in as members of the Heritage Singers, a men’s choral group based out of Minot. In 2014, they performed in Rome, Italy, where they were honored to perform for the Archbishop at St. Peter’s Basilica . Doug has also performed with the heritage singers in Germany, Austria and Norway, but Kyle wasn’t yet a member of the Heritage Singers on that trip.

The architecture and churches in Spain were beautiful, noted both Wolfs. The aqueducts at Segovia, built in approximately 50 AD, were especially impressive to Kyle.

“I really dug the Roman Aqueducts at Segovia,” said Kyle. “That was really cool, and the palace in Madrid.”

Doug really enjoyed going to the monastery at Montserrat, where the Heritage Singers were given 10 minutes to perform a quick impromptu concert, giving an a capella performance of Ave Maria.

“My highlight was Montserrat,” said Doug. “It’s a monastery that was built 2000 years ago in the mountains south of Barcelona.”