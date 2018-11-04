4/11/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Many artists choose a specific art form that they dedicate their time and talents towards.

Some are painters, some are drawers. Some use ceramics, others light. From sculpting to textiles to culinary creativity, each artist finds his or her niche in the creative world.

Carmen Mohl is no exception. But her niche is in fact in bringing together several of these art forms, and making a single work of art from that.

It’s called “mixed media”, which is exactly what it sounds like: a mixture of different mediums of art, a collage of paint, acryllics, paper, etc. Mohl only began exploring the possibilities of mixed media a couple years ago, but she has found her niche with it.