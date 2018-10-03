October 3, 2018

By Daniel Arens

As several new teachers in the Hazen School District adjust to the transition of the next phase of their lives, one of them is resettling into the community he loves.

Nate Leintz, who gradated from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. last May, returned to Hazen at the start of the 2019-20 school year to teach 4th grade.

“My entire life growing up I lived in Hazen,” he said. For him, the return to the community is something he has always hoped to do.

“It’s what I wanted to do was to come back and be involved in the school and community,” he said.

Of course, the experience of being a student in the Hazen School District and the experience, a few years later, of being a teacher in that same district, makes for an interesting transition.