4/04/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

For most of his life, one Hazen student has learned to love the joys that music can bring. Now, as he sets out on the next stage of his life, he wants to expand the opportunity for musical joy: for himself, and more importantly, for others.

Tyler Wolf is a senior at Hazen High School this year. His time in Hazen was marked by a series of musical triumphs, accomplishments, and experiences that have continually shaped his passion for performance and for teaching.

Wolf will start attending the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks next fall, where he will study musical education. While attending the university, Wolf plans to be active in both band and choir activities: he already has a scholarship to be in the marching band, and he is working to continue his piano lessons in Grand Forks.