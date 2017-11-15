11/15/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Big shoes need to be filled in Stanton. Now, it is one woman’s job to do just that.

Stanton Auditor Rick Honeyman will officially retire Dec. 6 from his position. In these last few weeks of his 27-year-long career there, he is working closely with Sarah Miller, who will take his place in the future.

“I started on the 23rd of October, and Rick has been training me in,” Miller said. “I’ve been learning all about the software, the city ordinances, things like that.”

Honeyman started working as Stanton auditor May 13, 1991. His long experience holding the position leaves a legacy of growth and changes with the community.

Miller, who grew up on a farm outside Rolette, married her husband James, this last summer. They live in Hazen.

“I was working in Bismarck as an accountant at a non-profit,” Miller said. “This is a much shorter commute.”

After high school, Miller attended college at Minot State University, graduating in 2010. Since then, she has worked with accounting, which is what she majored in.

Although the accounting aspect of the new auditor position is something Miller is already used to, she is now focused on learning about the other duties that go into the position.