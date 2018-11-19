November 19, 2018

By Daniel Arens

This year, you don’t have to wait to flip your calendars to get in the Christmas spirit if you live in Hazen.

On Nov. 29, businesses along Main Street and throughout Hazen will be getting festive as Hazen hosts its annual “Walk Around” event.

Although the Hazen Chamber of Commerce will again hold its passport competition, this year’s event will be done a little differently. The competition will start on Monday, Nov. 26 and run through the actual Walk Around day on Thursday. Throughout those four days, people can stop at the participating businesses and get their passport stamped.

“That allows people to go explore, shop, and spend more time in the stores,” Antoinette Heier, Hazen Chamber of Commerce executive director, said. “It gets more people in the holiday spirit when they’re not feeling more rushed.”