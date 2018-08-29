8/29/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Autumn approaches fast. The kids are back in school, practices and games are underway in gyms and fields around the region, and the leaves are starting to show a little of that yellow phase.

As the season comes in, Hazen gets ready to celebrate. This year, an old favorite returns to town in the form of the Harvest Fest.

For the last few years, Hazen has hosted an Oktoberfest in town. However, that event became confusing, as it was held in September rather than October, as the name would imply.

“The name seemed to be confusing to some,” Hazen Chamber of Commerce Director Antoinette Heier said. “With the name change we wanted to bring back consistency.”