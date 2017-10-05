5/10/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

In the middle of life’s most challenging circumstances, it can be hard to maintain a hopeful outlook. But one family from Hazen is striving to meet that challenge head-on.

March 9 Jay VanDyke was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor. The following week, VanDyke went to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., for a surgery to have the tumor removed.

“He is currently living in Phoenix, Ariz., receiving chemo and radiation at Mayo Clinic there until the middle of June,” Jay’s wife, Annette, said. Jay is in Phoenix because that is where his parents live.

As these treatments continue, Annette remains in Hazen so that their three girls can finish up the school year. After Jay’s return in June, he will again return to the Rochester facility, which will determine the next steps in his treatment process.

Several people and organizations came together to plan for a benefit to help the family cover some of the costs that have arisen for the VanDyke family. A fleishkuechle meal will be held at Hazen City Hall May 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“A couple close friends got the idea started and now many friends, family, co-workers, church members, and the Lions group are involved,” Annette said.

Besides the meal, there will also be a silent auction and “Wall of Money,” where envelopes are set up on a wall with specific dollar amounts labeled on each. People can then donate money equivalent to what is on the corresponding envelope.

