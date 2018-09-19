September 19, 2018

By Daniel Arens

When a spring hire for a social studies teacher in Hazen fell through, the school district scrambled to get the position filled. Thankfully, one man was ready to answer the last-minute call.

Grant Ellingson graduated from the University of North Dakota last May with a composite social science degree. Ken Miller, Hazen High School superintendent, was able to connect with him in early August, only a couple of weeks before classes began.

“It was a very quick turn of events,” Ellingson said. “I got the call on Aug. 9. I had the interview Aug. 14, got the job Aug. 16, and moved down here Aug. 18.”

Ellingson grew up in Langdon in northeastern North Dakota, graduating from high school there in 2013.