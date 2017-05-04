4/05/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Hazen is gearing up for another art show. Talented artists from around the area submit a wide variety of different artistic styles.

This year, Luann Selvage-Allsworth will be the Hazen Art and Craft Association’s (HACA) featured artist. Since moving to the area two and a half years ago, Selvage-Allsworth has picked up photography as a favorite hobby.

“It was kind of amazing, actually,” she said. “When we moved up here, I was kind of bored, I didn’t know anybody. So I started taking pictures of the wildlife, the birds around my place.

“It kind of took off from there, and it became a real passion for me,” she added.

Selvage-Allsworth lives with her husband Rod on a cattle ranch 12 miles south of Hazen. Previously, they lived on another cattle ranch in Colorado.

Above all, Selvage-Allsworth relishes bird-watching and photographing birds in her own backyard, as well as taking drives and excursions. She created a photo book of birds in 2015.

“It’s just photos right now, and eventually I’d like to incorporate a bit of writing in there,” she said.

The art show will feature a photo of two peacocks Selvage-Allsworth took. She said that the photo matches the Mardi Gras-like feel which HACA is going for this year.

“The thing of it is I’m self-taught,” she said. “I’ve never taken a course or done anything before with photography.