3/07/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

In a major decision for the Hazen School District’s future, the school board has moved forward on a plan to combine the middle school principal and activities director positions. Next year, provided the final contract is accepted, Kay Mayer will hold both titles as she joins the district.

The move came after Mayer expressed willingness to tackle the combined position, something the board was hoping to pursue in an effort to save money as the district looks to future cuts.

It’s a decision the board and school administration have been mulling for some time now, after current Middle School Principal Ed Boger and Activities Director Randy Johnson announced their retirements at the end of the current school year. When advertising for the positions, the board deliberately kept the openings separate, hoping to attract good candidates for the jobs without losing potential prospects who were unwilling to consider the combination.