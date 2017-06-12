12/06/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Hazen was a buzz of festive activity over this last week.

The festivities started Dec. 7 with the annual Hazen Walk Around. This year, although many of the events were similar, there was some new spin on drawing people out and making the event as successful as possible.

There were a couple dozen businesses that participated in this year’s Walk Around, providing not only special Christmas deals for people to take advantage of, but also a large sampling of goodies. There was also a wide variety of different events that were held around town, including kids’ bingo and Santa visits.

“I know it was very busy,” Antoinette Heier, Hazen Chamber of Commerce executive director, said.

Heier said she had heard from several people about the success of different events, as well as being at some of the events herself. One of the things she drew attention to was the lighting of the Christmas tree at the Main Street and Central Avenue intersection, which she said had a larger turnout than in many previous years.