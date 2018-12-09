9/12/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Although the end of summer vacation and the slow approach of the (usually) dreaded winter can make the autumn a little gloomy, Hazen takes another view of the season.

Harvest Fest returned to town last week and weekend, following a couple years of the Oktoberfest activities a little later in the fall. For the most part, the festival proved a resounding success.

“It was a fabulous weekend,” Antoinette Heier, Hazen Chamber of Commerce executive director, said. “Lots of community support and participation, which makes us as a committee feel very accomplished and appreciated.”

Heier said she was very pleased with the turnout at the numerous individual events that made up the festival. Hazen residents and visitors to town showed a lot of support throughout the day