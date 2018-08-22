8/22/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

It’s full-steam ahead for a new playground at Pick City.

The project has been several years in the making, but now residents of the small lake town are coming together to bring both a safer and more spirited park to the community.

After an old playground was deemed unsafe by the city’s insurance company, the Pick City Council began considering an alternative park, located just to the east of the existing park. The proposal for the new park came before the council in August 2016.