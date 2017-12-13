12/13/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Retirements. Transitions. Concerns on the budget. Innovative, but challenging, possibilities for the future. All of these things came into play during a school board meeting in Hazen on Monday, a meeting dominated by the question of what the district might look like next year.

The entire conversation was largely started by the announcement that two long-standing faces in the Hazen School District are planning to retire at the end of the current school year. Randy Johnson, activities director for the Hazen School District, and Edwin Boger, Junior High 7th and 8th grade principal, both submitted letters concerning their intentions to retire in May of 2018.

Beside the question of seeing these two faces of the district leaving in the near future, their retirements also reignited discussion on a controversial subject: the possibility of combining the junior high principal and activities director positions, neither of which are full time in and of themselves, into a single position for the district.

Johnson is currently in his 31st year at the Hazen school district. Besides directing the extracurricular and after-school activities in the district, he is also a math teacher in the high school.