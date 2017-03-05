5/03/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

A long-time face at Hazen City Hall is now preparing for retirement.

Steve Frovarp, city planner and assessor for Hazen, will retire July 15 after serving in that position for more than three decades.

Shannan Senger, who currently works as a utility clerk with the City of Hazen, is undergoing training to take up Frovarp’s positions after his retirement.

When asked about his plans following July 15, Frovarp said, “To do nothing! That’s what retirement is for.”

Currently, Frovarp and his wife Mary plan to stay in Hazen. Although they have a son in Bismarck, the high cost of housing there means they are not considering a move there at this point.

Frovarp said his retirement date was partly chosen to correspond to his niece’s wedding, which will be held July 16, the day after he retires.

Referring to his niece’s wedding and the following reception, Frovarp joked, “You’re gonna get married, and then throw a retirement party for me.”

Senger wore many hats over the years. She spent 10 years as a medical transcriptionist, worked with the City of Beulah, and worked at Swanson’s Chiropractic.