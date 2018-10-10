October 10, 2018

By Daniel Arens

Although small and rural, the congregation of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church show they have big hearts for giving.

Partnering with the Hazen Lions Club, the church is helping to host a benefit for one of its members, who found himself in a tough situation over the last few years.

Michael Sailer has faced challenges in 2015, when he noticed a sore neck. He went to his doctor, who thought the issue was probably just whiplash.

However, the soreness didn’t go away, and it wasn’t long before numbness started to spread down the right side of Sailer’s body. That’s when he decided to get an MRI.

“I had about a 7 ½ in. tumor in the base of my neck,” Sailer said. Although the tumor isn’t cancerous, its massive size and location along his spine caused considerable problems, including a kind of paralysis on his nerves that left him unable to walk.