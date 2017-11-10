10/11/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Over the last four years, one Hazen resident has found a new outlet for her creativity and a new passion for her spare time.

Next week, one of Lauren Donovan’s mosaic art pieces will be auctioned with other artistic masterworks during a gala in Bismarck.

The Capital Gallery Inaugural Art Gala, which begins at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Bavendick Stateroom in the National Energy Center of Excellence at Bismarck State College, will help raise money for The Capital Gallery, a new art display facility in downtown Bismarck.

“She’s been exhibited at times since we opened last November,” David Borloug, president of The Capital Gallery, said. Regarding Donovan’s role at the gala, he added, “My intention is to do a cowboy-hat piece. It’s probably the most photogenic piece of hers.” Donovan confirmed that this is the piece that will be contributed to the gala.