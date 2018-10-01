1/10/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

At first glance, being director of mortuary services, being a state legislator, and being a banker specializing in agricultural loans don’t seem to have a lot in common. But these three positions have all been a part of one man’s life of service.

Jay Seibel, currently a District 33 representative to the state legislature, does not plan to seek reelection later this year. Instead, he wants to dedicate his future to his new position as assistant vice president Ag-lender at Union State Bank (USB).

Seibel was elected in November of 2014, serving for one four-year term. Over the course of that term, he served in two legislative sessions.

“What first inspired me to run is, I’ve always been taught, and always believed, that if we can, we have to give back to society,” he said.

Although Seibel has made the decision not to run for re-election, he noted that he wanted to fulfill his promise to finish out the term. 2018 is an “off-year” for the legislature, but that does not mean that things are quiet, since these off-years are times when interim committees meet to discuss future legislative concerns.

Currently, Seibel serves on the Legislative Management Committee, Administrative Rules Committee, and the Natural Resources Committee; he is the chairman of the last committee.

