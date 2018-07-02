2/07/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Did you know that there are hundreds of millions of man-made objects in space?

You may think this is false, and if you are thinking of actual artificial objects designed by people to move through space, you would be right. However, there are a countless multitude of other man-made objects that also surround our planet, mostly too small to be tracked.

These objects are called “space debris”, and they include tiny fragments left behind by spacecraft departing the atmosphere, as well as lost equipment, clothing, and even the remains of anti-satellite weapons developed by the United States and the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

For space exploration, these tiny particles can prove extremely dangerous. Now, 8th graders in the Hazen School District are trying to help find ways to address the issue.

“Well, space debris is like old satellites that NASA and other organizations put up there, cause they used those things and now they don’t use them anymore,” Juno Obenauer explained.