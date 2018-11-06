November 6, 2018

By Daniel Arens

Nearly 200 people came out Saturday evening as a local band of siblings made their debut return.

The Erhardt family, from the rural Center area, was always active in music. While growing up, Matt, Myron, Mark, Monte and Jolene were encouraged to pursue musical experiences together.

After some time away, the siblings reunited musically Nov. 3 to bring traditional country music to a special “Together Again” event designed to raise money for the renewal project at Heritage Park.

“We had people from all around the area who came,” Lauren Donovan said. Donovan, who is one of those spearheading the Heritage Park project, helped bring the event together.