5/16/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Coordination. Cooperation. Coalitions.

These words dominate a large part of different aspects of Mercer County. From the health care model between Sakakawea Medical Center (SMC) and Coal Country Community Health Center (CCCHC) to the creation of a child care center in Hazen: the idea impacts many parts of local life.

Now, a cooperative model is being proposed for addressing a major epidemic this county, along with many other places around the state and nation, is facing.