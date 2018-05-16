First steps for a new coalition
5/16/18 (Wed)
By Daniel Arens
Coordination. Cooperation. Coalitions.
These words dominate a large part of different aspects of Mercer County. From the health care model between Sakakawea Medical Center (SMC) and Coal Country Community Health Center (CCCHC) to the creation of a child care center in Hazen: the idea impacts many parts of local life.
Now, a cooperative model is being proposed for addressing a major epidemic this county, along with many other places around the state and nation, is facing.