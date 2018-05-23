5/23/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

All people want to be honored. But only some recognize that duty and service are the necessary prerequisites to obtaining that honor.

This coming Monday, we honor those men and women of history whose duty and service led them to make the ultimate sacrifice for their families, friends, and nation. Memorial Day is the day we remember all those who lost their lives on the battlefield, from Normandy to Desert Storm, from Antietam to the Tet Offensive.

Like other locations all around the United States, Mercer County will honor the fallen with special services Monday morning. Hazen and Stanton will both hold 10 a.m. programs featuring guest speakers touching on unique aspects of the special and solemn day.