9/05/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Since 2009, flood control along the Knife River has been a source of much discussion and debate, especially around Beulah, where the effects are felt most in Mercer County.

On Aug. 29 came the next step in the long process of trying to find solutions, or at least mitigate the extent of the damage that major floods can cause. Following a public meeting in 2017, the United States Army Corps of Engineers and the North Dakota State Water Commission (NDSWC) presented the current status and results of their research into different flood control options at a meeting at Beulah City Hall.

Ron Beyer, project manager with the Corps, introduced the meeting, having the various local, state and federal representatives present introduce themselves.