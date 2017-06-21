6/21/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Concerts, banquets, bike races, parades, and more are coming to Stanton as June turns into July.

These activities are part of the Stanton All School Reunion, which runs June 30 to July 2. Anyone who graduated from the Stanton School District is welcome to come out and enjoy the fun.

“We’ve got a street dance Friday night,” Jane Clayton, reunion coordinator, said. “We’ll have a steak fry, and after that the dance [on Harmon Avenue].” Borderline will perform the music at the street dance. There will also be bingo at the Stanton Civic Center after the meal and before the music starts.

Following bike races at the Stanton Park Saturday morning, there will be a parade at 11 a.m.

“Anyone who wants to be a part of that can just show up,” Clayton said. Participants can meet at the east side of Coal Country Inn.

Saturday evening will feature a 6 p.m. banquet at the Stanton Civic Center, followed by a dance in the civic center, with music by the Johnny Green Band.