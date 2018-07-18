7/18/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

As July approaches its end, summer activities are still in full swing. While some of these events are yearly favorites, like the Mercer County Fair and the Pitchfork Fondue, one Hazen activity is making a comeback after several years away.

Crazy Days features businesses along Main Street, as well as several in other parts of town, coming together to offer special deals for Hazen residents and visitors alike. The event runs throughout the day on July 26.

“It’a a chance to have them showcase sale items and also bring people into town,” Antoinette Heier, Hazen Chamber of Commerce executive director, said.