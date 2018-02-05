5/02/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Factors continue to increase, not decrease, when it comes to a diversion plan for the Lake Shore Estates (LSE) subdivision development.

Currently, the primary focus for the Mercer County Water Board is reaching a deal with Randy Byrum, who owns land beside the development, including much of the flooded cottonwood grove that is the source of the problem.

There are other agreements that will be needed as well, including with the Boeshans family (landowners to the north) and the United States Corps of Engineers. But the Boeshans’ want the terms of the agreement with Byrum included in the water board’s proposal to them, while the Corps doesn’t want to get involved until all the other proverbial ducks are in a row.